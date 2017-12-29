Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry in Pictures: Truly sublime

December 29, 2017
An inverted sublimation apparatus with a cluster of dark purple iodine crystals coating the appartus's cooling part.
Credit: Mirry Criel

Mirry Criel, an undergraduate at the University Institute of Technology in Montpellier, made these iodine crystals for her inorganic chemistry course. The apparatus she used (held upside-down in this photo) consisted of a flask with a cooled glass tube hanging inside it. Criel loaded solid iodine in the flask and heated it, causing the iodine to sublime—transition from a solid directly into a gas. Once the gaseous iodine hit the cooled tube, it deposited into a solid again and formed these dark purple crystals.

Submitted by Mirry Criel

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Feb. 8, 2018, to correct the term for the phase transition from gas to solid. The opposite of “sublimed” is “deposited,” not “condensed.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

