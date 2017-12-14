Chemistry in Pictures: Uranium glass

In the first half of the 20th century, glass and ceramic makers used uranium compounds as pigments. These radioactive compounds gave desirable green and yellow tints to myriad household items, such as this jar. Here, the uranium glass fluoresces bright green under ultraviolet light.
Submitted by Tammy Neslin.
