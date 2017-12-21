Chemistry in Pictures: An eye for dye

Erik Rodriguez, an assistant professor at George Washington University, encouraged students in his instrumental analytical chemistry lab to paint with fluorescent dyes left over from an experiment. “I thought this would be a good activity to keep the students from getting bored while waiting for their turn to use an instrument,” he says. Student Nadine Lo painted this eye using malachite green (bluish-green), fluorescein(yellow), and sulforhodamine (pink) on a white index card, shown here under white light (bottom) and light from an ultraviolet light-emitting diode (top). When he’s not teaching, Rodriguez enjoys painting with bacteria expressing fluorescent dyes and sometimes uses the microbes and other dyes in his outreach work.
Submitted by Erik Rodriguez
