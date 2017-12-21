Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Chemistry in Pictures: An eye for dye

December 21, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Photos of an eye painted with fluorescent dye under black light and white light next to photos of the paints in vials under black and white light.
Credit: Erik Rodriguez

Erik Rodriguez, an assistant professor at George Washington University, encouraged students in his instrumental analytical chemistry lab to paint with fluorescent dyes left over from an experiment. “I thought this would be a good activity to keep the students from getting bored while waiting for their turn to use an instrument,” he says. Student Nadine Lo painted this eye using malachite green (bluish-green), fluorescein(yellow), and sulforhodamine (pink) on a white index card, shown here under white light (bottom) and light from an ultraviolet light-emitting diode (top). When he’s not teaching, Rodriguez enjoys painting with bacteria expressing fluorescent dyes and sometimes uses the microbes and other dyes in his outreach work.

Submitted by Erik Rodriguez

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Obey your noodly master
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Sunflower

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE