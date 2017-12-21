Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Trade

China creates world’s largest carbon trading program

Cap-and-trade approach will start with power-generating companies

by Jeff Johnson
December 21, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Chinese government announced on Dec. 19 the start of what could become the world’s largest carbon emissions trading program. The program will begin with the nation’s electric utility sector and branch out to other emitters of carbon dioxide, according to the government’s National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC).

China began a trial carbon emissions trading marketplace in 2013, which consisted of seven regional and city-specific pilot programs. These will serve as models for the national program, which will be phased in over three years, the government says.

The trading program will be a conventional cap-and-trade approach in which covered companies and other enterprises are assigned emission caps and those producing more carbon than their assigned share must buy unused allowances from those producing less pollution on an exchange market.

“The scheme is a bold movement by the government,” says Ranping Song, senior associate at the World Resources Institute’s Global Climate Program. “It is a move toward a market-driven approach to cut emissions and a shift from the government’s past reliance on command and control. It is also a cautious move as it will be tested over the next three years.”

In the first year, the government will closely examine the sector’s emissions data and compliance-assurance mechanisms, Song says. In the second year, trading will be simulated. In the third year, actual trading will begin.

Power-generation companies will begin trading first, as that industrial sector is the best prepared and has the most complete data on emissions, the government says. It includes 1,700 power-generating firms, which emit 39%, or 3.3 billion metric tons, of the nation’s carbon emissions, officials say. That quantity will make the trading program bigger than any other market in the world, including the European Union.

The chemical industry will likely enter the trading program in a later phase, Song estimates.

Coal use in China is already declining, says the International Energy Agency, dropping each of the last three years. However, coal still is projected to supply 55% of China’s energy demand in 2022.

Unlike the U.S., says Zhang Yong, NDRC vice minister, the introduction of the nationwide carbon market demonstrates that China is delivering on its Paris Agreement greenhouse gas reduction promises.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Point-source CO₂ capture gets $2.5 billion in US funds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China launches national carbon trading program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China creates world’s largest carbon trading program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE