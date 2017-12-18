Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cold weather exhausts natural gas in China

Country’s attempt to cut coal use causes chemical makers to suspend operations

by Jean-François Tremblay
December 18, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of a natural gas processing plant in Inner Mongolia.
Credit: Reuters Staff/Reuters/Newscom
Natural gas processors in China are being told to redirect supplies from industrial users to the home heating market.

Attempts to improve air quality in Beijing and other northern Chinese cities by switching home heating from coal to natural gas are having an unintended effect on the chemical industry. Unable to obtain gas needed to run some of their plants, BASF and other firms have had to temporarily shut them down.

The problem is emerging as the weather has become colder in recent weeks. Natural gas is so scarce in the north that the government has ordered major energy companies to reroute gas meant for industrial users in the south.

On Dec. 16, China’s powerful National Development & Reform Commission mandated provincial government and state-owned energy companies—including Sinopec, PetroChina, and China National Offshore Oil—to assist in supplying natural gas to cities and counties in the north. The order also allows some coal-fired power plants that were recently closed to resume production.

In the chemical industry, the reallocation of gas is mostly affecting methanol and fertilizer producers, especially in the southwest of the country, says Kelly Cui, senior chemicals consultant at the Shanghai office of the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. The shortages will extend until February, when the weather starts to warm, she expects. World prices of commodity fertilizers may temporarily rise, Cui warns, because China is an exporter.

China’s largest fertilizer producer, Yunnan Yuntianhua, released a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange disclosing that its facility in Zhaotong, Yunnan, has stopped production indefinitely due to lack of natural gas.

Beyond basic materials like fertilizers, BASF has had to stop production at a $1.2 billion plant in Chongqing, 1,700 km west of Shanghai, that produces methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), a polyurethane raw material.

BASF says the natural gas shortage has halted production at the company’s syngas supplier. “We have been communicating with our customers proactively and we shall inform them of the MDI plant restart as soon as syngas supply resumes,” the firm says.

The MDI plant, which opened in 2015, already suffered from chlorine shortages earlier this year that forced it to operate at less than full capacity.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Expansion in China hits Japan
BASF signs deal to import LNG from US
Chinese chemical firms forced to stop production

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE