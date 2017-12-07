Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

FTC seeks to block Tronox’s purchase of Cristal

Regulator says the combined firm will wield too much power in the titanium dioxide market

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 7, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is attempting to block Tronox’s purchase of the Saudi Arabian titanium dioxide maker Cristal, maintaining that the transaction will diminish competition in a market that is already an oligopoly.

Tronox agreed to purchase Cristal in February for $1.7 billion in cash, plus stock. The purchase would create the world’s largest producer of the white pigment—ubiquitous in paints, plastics, and other products—edging out perennial leader Chemours. Cristal had $1.7 billion in 2016 sales; Tronox had $1.3 billion.

The FTC has issued a complaint against the deal and is seeking a restraining order and a court injunction.

The regulator is worried about concentration in the business of making titanium dioxide by the chloride process. The process yields a high-quality, potent pigment that generally commands a premium over pigment made with the sulfate process. Should the deal go through as is, FTC asserts, Chemours and Tronox would control more than 80% of the North American market for chloride-process titanium dioxide.

Tronox operates three plants around the world, one of which is in Hamilton, Miss.; Cristal runs eight plants globally, including a site in Ashtabula, Ohio.

“The market is already dominated by a few large players with a history of seeking to support higher prices by restricting production,” FTC said in a statement.

Jeffry N. Quinn, who was appointed Tronox’s CEO last month following the death of longtime CEO Tom Casey, told analysts on a conference call that he disagrees with FTC’s assessment. “We believe the appropriate geographic market is the global TiO2 market, and we believe the relevant product market includes TiO2 produced from both the chloride and the sulfate processes,” he said.

Quinn moreover maintained that the aim of the transaction is integration between white pigment production and TiO2 ore extraction. The combined firm has incentives to increase TiO2 capacity rather than shut plants, he claimed.

FTC and Tronox are also quarreling over technicalities. Tronox says the Hart-Scott-Rodino period, the amount of time the government has to review the deal, expired on Dec. 1. FTC says a previous agreement between the parties extended that window.

Quinn vowed to fight the FTC, though he also promised to engage in discussions. “We are always willing to consider appropriate action to address the commission’s concerns,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos to go ahead with purchase of a Tronox titanium dioxide plant
Tronox may sell titanium dioxide plant to Ineos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos may nab a Tronox white pigment plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE