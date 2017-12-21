Ironing out graphene’s wrinkles

Existing methods use copper foil as a growth substrate to form a large, ultrathin sheet of graphene. However, Hailin Peng, a nanochemist at Peking University, and his colleagues hypothesized that a mismatch in material properties between between graphene and the copper growth substrate may be the cause of wrinkling. Graphene and Cu(100), the crystalline form of copper usually used to grow it, expand at different rates at a given temperature, leading to mechanical strain and causing wrinkling. So, Peng and his colleagues searched for copper substrates with a crystalline structure that’s a better match. They now report that graphene grown on a thin film of Cu(111) is perfectly smooth. What’s more, its electron mobility, a measure of how easily current moves through a material, is 11,000 cm2 per V-second. This ranks among the highest levels ever measured for graphene grown over large areas using practical methods. The team was able to grow Cu(111) films with the proper crystal structure using 10-cm sapphire wafers as a support. The copper-sapphire wafers can be reused after the graphene is removed.