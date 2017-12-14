Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Marc Hillmyer named editor-in-chief of Macromolecules

University of Minnesota professor plans to strengthen the journal’s global reach

by Linda Wang
December 14, 2017
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Marc Hillmyer
Marc Hillmyer
Marc Hillmyer
Credit: Courtesy of Marc Hillmyer
Marc Hillmyer

Marc A. Hillmyer, Presidential McKnight Endowed Chair and Professor of Chemistry at the University of Minnesota, has been named the new editor-in-chief Macromolecules. He will succeed Timothy P. Lodge of the University of Minnesota in January 2018. Lodge is also editor-in-chief of ACS Macro Letters, which recently appointed Stuart Rowan to take the helm in January.

“Macromolecules is a very special journal to me, and I am honored to take on this new role,” says Hillmyer, who has served as an associate editor on the journal for the past 10 years. “I intend to uphold the very high standards of the journal and will work hard to continue our tradition of rapid processing, rigorous peer review, and broad coverage of polymer science.”

The journal publishes original research on macromolecular science, including synthesis, polymerization mechanisms and kinetics, chemical modification, physical chemistry, theory/simulation, and properties of organic, inorganic, and naturally occurring polymers.

Hillmyer earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology. At the University of Minnesota, where he has been a professor since 1997, he focuses on the design, synthesis, characterization, and applications of advanced macromolecular materials.

“An established and respected world-leader in the polymer field, with expertise ranging from controlled polymerization to advanced characterization, Marc has contributed seminal papers across a broad range of areas of contemporary interest, including sustainable polymers, nanotechnology, drug delivery, sensors, and membranes,” Lodge says.

Hillmyer says he intends to strengthen the worldwide reach of the journal. “There have been numerous important and impactful advances in the field of polymer science from across the globe, and there is certainly a home for this research in Macromolecules,” he notes.

