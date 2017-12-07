Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New target for anti-inflammatory drugs found

Small molecule inhibits toll-like receptor through novel mechanism

by Stu Borman
December 7, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Immune cells in our bodies use toll-like receptors (TLRs) to recognize bits and pieces of invading pathogens. For example, one type of TLR, TLR8, sits in the membranes of cellular compartments called endosomes and looks for single-stranded RNA from viruses. When TLR8 binds to a piece of viral RNA, it activates an immune response to attack the invader.

Unfortunately, these receptors can get overactive and trigger inflammation when a pathogen isn’t present. As a result, TLRs are potential drug targets for inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases. But, so far, TLR inhibitors have been hard to find.

Now researchers report the first selective inhibitor for TLR8. The molecule blocks TLR8 in a manner not previously observed for TLR inhibitors, a mechanistic insight that could help researchers find new TLR blockers.

Hang Yin of Tsinghua University and the University of Colorado, Boulder, Toshiyuki Shimizu of the University of Tokyo, and coworkers found the molecule, CU-CPT8m, by screening a compound library for inhibitors of TLR8 signaling in human kidney cells engineered to highly express the receptor (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2518).

The team found that CU-CPT8m suppressed inflammatory responses in cells from patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The inhibitor was active at picomolar concentrations and showed negligible toxicity, suggesting the molecule has good therapeutic potential, the researchers say.

Protein ribbon structure shows a space-filling representation of CU-CPT8m bound to TLR8 dimer.
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
CU-CPT8m (red, yellow, and blue) bound to TLR8 dimer.

When they crystallized the inhibitor bound to TLR8, they were surprised at where CU-CPT8m ended up. TLRs must pair up, or dimerize, to initiate signaling to trigger an immune response. Scientists generally believed that the receptors start out as monomers and dimerize only after they bind a pathogen molecule. But scientists recently proposed that some TLRs may dimerize spontaneously, priming them to initiate inflammatory signaling after a pathogen molecule binds to the dimer.

Yin, Shimizu, and coworkers found that CU-CPT8m binds to a novel pocket on the protein-protein interface of a TLR8 dimer, helping to confirm the dimer-binding mechanism. “This discovery could be paradigm shifting,” Yin says, “as it demonstrates that unliganded, dimeric TLR8 is not only biologically relevant but also a new target for drug discovery, providing a potentially general approach to regulate all TLRs.”

Roman Jerala of the Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry, who works on immune-related drug design, agrees. “The main revelation of this study is that the inhibitor acts by stabilizing an inactive, primed dimeric state,” he says. “Several other TLRs may also form inactive, primed dimers that could be targeted by small molecules similar to the one in this study.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential tuberculosis fighter takes an unusual tack
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists Identify Receptor That Triggers Pseudoallergic Response To Drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanism Of Thalidomide Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE