Chemistry in Pictures: Beaming with pride

Andres Tretiakov, a laboratory technician at a high school in London, had read that iodine vapor fluoresces when excited by a helium-neon laser. So he decided to give it a go. After heating a few solid iodine crystals so they’d sublime—turn from solid to gas—he shined his green laser pointer through the flask. “To my surprise, I saw that it had worked,” Tretiakov says. The iodine vapor glowed orangey yellow when excited by the laser light, which had a wavelength of 532 nm.
Submitted by Andres Tretiakov
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN content:
For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter