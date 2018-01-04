Chemistry in Pictures: Feelin’ it

Chemists often have to cope with failure. A reaction doesn’t work as described, an analysis yields no useful answers, or a simple human error sets you back weeks. Recently, Lucia Feriancova, a PhD student at Comenius University, in Slovakia, got a bolus of commiseration—from her chemicals. Though they didn’t react as expected, they spontaneously formed this frowny face on the bottom of her Schlenk flask.
Submitted by Lucia Feriancova
