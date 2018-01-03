Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Lowering the temperature on nitrogen splitting

Computer simulations predict a new light-activated catalyst could make the Haber-Bosch process obsolete

by Sam Lemonick
January 3, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Sci. Adv.
A predicted molybdenum-gold catalyst splits a dinitrogen molecule.
A nitrogen molecule coordinated to a gold-molybdenum catalyst.
Credit: Adapted from Sci. Adv.
A predicted molybdenum-gold catalyst splits a dinitrogen molecule.

The world relies on the Haber-Bosch process to reduce atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia to make fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, and other industrially important chemicals. But the process consumes a tremendous amount of energy—about 1% of the world’s electricity every year. A new light-driven catalyst could dramatically reduce the temperature needed to drive the reaction, according to computer simulations (Sci. Adv. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao4710).

Dinitrogen molecules contain one of the strongest known chemical bonds. To break those bonds, the Haber-Bosch process must run at temperatures above 400 °C.

John Mark P. Martirez and Emily A. Carter at Princeton University propose a gold-molybdenum catalyst that could split the nitrogen triple bond at room temperature using energy from visible light. That dissocation step is the primary limit on the reaction rate in the Haber-Bosch process.

Their proposed catalyst relies on a phenomenon called surface plasmon resonance, in which the valence electrons on a nanoparticle oscillate in unison when excited by a photon. Harnessed correctly, that excitation energy could push the nitrogen dissocation reaction over its high activation energy barrier, Carter says. She and Martirez proposed using gold nanoparticles, which absorb visible light to produce surface plasmon resonances, and then doping the surface with molybdenum, which can grab onto and split nitrogen molecules.

The researchers evaluated the catalyst’s potential using a computer simulation technique that Carter developed, called embedded correlated wave function theory. They used it to predict the course of the dissociation reaction for nitrogen in different excited states that are accessible at gold nanoparticle plasmon frequencies.

The calculations suggest that the catalyst can lower the energy needed to split nitrogen by about 80 to 90%.

“It should be possible at room temperature and with visible light to break the nitrogen bond,” Carter says. She noted that the catalyst may also allow for another source of energy savings: lower operating pressures during the reaction.

The researchers next need to demonstrate that their nitrogen-reducing catalyst can work as predicted.

“This is the very type of theoretical predictions the N2 photoreduction field needs to challenge the experimentalists,” says Mercouri Kanatzidis of Northwestern University, who has researched nitrogen-splitting photocatalysts in the past.

Carter collaborated with Naomi Halas and Peter Nordlander of Rice University on an earlier hydrogen-splitting catalyst, and says she may work with those two again to test this predicted nitrogen reducer.

The nitrogen-splitting catalyst may still be unproven in the lab, but Carter is already thinking about more ways to use surface plasmonic resonance. She says she’s collaborating with Halas and Nordlander on another classically difficult reaction: activating the carbon-hydrogen bond in methane.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New catalyst turns waste CO2 into valuable commodity chemical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-manganese-atom catalyst drives key water-splitting step
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic solar cell smashes performance record

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE