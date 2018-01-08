Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

National Academies plan for next decade of atmospheric chemistry observation

Report makes confident recommendations in the face of budget uncertainty

by Sam Lemonick
January 8, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo of a masked and gloved technician examining the SAGE III instrument.
Credit: NASA Langley/Sean Smith
A NASA engineer examines the SAGE III-ISIS aerosol measuring instrument during testing.

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released its 10-year strategy for spacecraft-based Earth science last week, recommending several areas of atmospheric chemistry for further study.

Those areas include the properties and distribution of aerosols, fluxes and sources of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, and profiles of ozone and other trace gases.

The report was commissioned by the National Aeronautics & Space Administration, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of representatives from academia, industry, and government agencies contributed.

The committee recommends continuing two aerosol missions are already in progress or being planned. It also suggests spending up to $350 million on each of the greenhouse and trace gases missions.

Those recommendations and others in the report are predicated on a projected $3.4 billion budget for Earth observation over the next decade. Budgets have varied by more than $1 billion in NASA’s earth science mission in the last 20 years. Those fluctuations are one reason some goals from the 2007–17strategy report haven’t been met.

Committee cochair William B. Gail, chief technology officer of Global Weather Corp., explains that the committee included some guidance for NASA in case of modest cuts but recommended that agencies consult with the National Academies in case of larger cuts.

“We largely tried to ignore the budget,” Gail says. “Our charter is to look longer term and not react to short-term stuff.”

The panel did have to take into account past budget decisions. NASA opted to cancel several earth observing missions in the past 10 years because of funding constraints. The National Academies committee noted the U.S. is already relying heavily on the European Space Agency (ESA) to fill those gaps and recommends NASA open discussions with ESA and other international partners to ensure critical measurements are being made.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. satellite studies of Earth’s atmospheric chemistry proposed for next decade
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA Rethinking Priorities For Collecting Earth-Observation Data From Space
Joint Research Is More Expensive

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE