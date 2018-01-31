Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Why baking soda could help boost the killing power of some antibiotics

Bicarbonate can disrupt the pH gradient across bacterial membranes and affect the potency of antibiotics

by Erika Gebel Berg
January 31, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Infect. Dis.
The potency of aminoglycoside antibiotics gets boosted when administered with bicarbonate.
Structure of aminoglycoside antibiotic.
Credit: ACS Infect. Dis.
The potency of aminoglycoside antibiotics gets boosted when administered with bicarbonate.

With antibiotic resistance on the rise, scientists are looking everywhere for better treatment approaches, even inside a box of baking soda—otherwise known as sodium bicarbonate. Bicarbonate ions, like the ones in this kitchen staple, act as a ubiquitous buffer in the human body. In a new study, scientists have figured out that bicarbonate diminishes the pH gradient across bacterial membranes, which can help usher some antibiotics in and keep some out (ACS Infect. Dis. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsinfecdis.7b00194). Using bicarbonate to create more realistic physiological conditions in the laboratory could help scientists develop new antibiotics, or adding bicarbonate to certain existing antibiotics could improve their effectiveness, the researchers say.

For the past 60 or so years, researchers and clinicians have been turning to a particular broth for growing bacteria—the classic Mueller-Hinton broth—but this medium for fast growth isn’t designed to mimic human physiology, says Eric D. Brown of McMaster University. A few years ago, he says, “we had an antibiotic compound that worked great in a mouse but had little or no activity in Mueller-Hinton broth.” Putting the antibiotic in a tissue culture medium, however, increased its activity in a dish, matching the animal results. The key ingredient—missing in the broth but present in the tissue culture medium—turned out to be bicarbonate.

To figure out the mechanism behind bicarbonate’s ability to alter antibiotic activity, the researchers looked at the impact of this buffer on the activity of a wide variety of antibiotics. They found that bicarbonate increased bacteria-killing for some drug classes and decreased it for others. The activity of many antibiotics is influenced by proton motive force, the product of cellular respiration that generates the energy molecule ATP. The large shifts in activity they observed were strong clues that bicarbonate was impacting this aspect of bacterial physiology, Brown says.

For example, bicarbonate decreased the potency of several tetracyclines. “The way tetracycline enters the cell depends on the pH gradient across the bacterial membrane,” Brown says. Protonation of tetracycline on the outside of the cell and deprotonation inside of the cell is thought to facilitate uptake and retention of the drug. Bicarbonate, however, decreases the pH gradient, thus reducing protonation of tetracycline and lowering uptake—an effect the researchers confirmed with fluorescence experiments.

Conversely, bicarbonate increased the potency of many aminoglycoside antibiotics. The pH gradient is one driver behind proton motive force; the other is the charge differential across the membrane. If one driver is diminished, Brown says, the cell props up the other. So when bicarbonate decreases the pH gradient, which reduces the proton motive force, the cell compensates by increasing the charge differential. Aminoglycosides rely on the charge differential to enter cells, so an increase allows them to cross the bacterial membrane more effectively, explaining the boost in activity.

Brown’s team next looked at how bicarbonate impacted the body’s natural antibiotics, including antimicrobial peptides, which are chemical components of the innate immune system. Adding bicarbonate to the natural peptide indolicidin, for example, in standard growth media reduced the amount of peptide needed to halt the growth of Escherichia colifrom 100 µg/mL to just 1 µg/mL. “That means, if you use the right buffer, you can get a hundredfold increase in potency. That’s a real eye opener,” Brown says.

“I think this paper does a nice job proving that the biochemical mechanisms explain why you get different results,” says Victor Nizet of the University of California, San Diego. “Understanding the mechanism points to new therapies.” Indeed, Brown’s team is currently evaluating topical antibiotic ointments containing bicarbonate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bicarbonate boost for spurned antibiotic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serotonin helps gut microbes thrive

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE