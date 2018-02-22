Chemistry in Pictures: 2-D aquarium

Fatemeh Ostadhossein, a bioengineering graduate student at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, created this scene as part of her research into two-dimensional materials. She works with HfS2, which has tunable conductivity, to determine if the material can serve as an alternative to highly conductive graphene in electronics, catalysis, and energy storage and conversion applications. For example, HfS2 nanosheets could provide a catalytic surface for solar water splitting that sustainably produces hydrogen fuel. Ostadhossein used chemical exfoliation and grinding to create sheets of HfS2 less than 100 nm thick, which she then dispersed in water and dried. She captured this image with a scanning electron microscope and colorized it.
Submitted by Fatemeh Ostadhossein
