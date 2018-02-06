Chemistry in Pictures: Sea creatures?

You might think these structures are sea creatures if you didn’t see the text in these images. Rather, they are the results of simple precipitation reactions in which a drop of one solution was added to a Petri dish containing another solution. It’s no wonder that Stéphane Leduc, a French scientist, thought that life could be related to simple chemical reactions such as chemical gardens over 100 years ago. For more beautiful images of precipitation reactions and a fascinating film, please visit: https://www.envisioningchemistry.com/precipitation-4
Credit: Wenting Zhu
This photo series is reproduced with permission from Beauty of Science.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter