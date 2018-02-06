Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Sea creatures?

February 6, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A close-up photo on a dark field of precipitated red silver chromate.
Credit: Wenting Zhu

You might think these structures are sea creatures if you didn’t see the text in these images. Rather, they are the results of simple precipitation reactions in which a drop of one solution was added to a Petri dish containing another solution. It’s no wonder that Stéphane Leduc, a French scientist, thought that life could be related to simple chemical reactions such as chemical gardens over 100 years ago. For more beautiful images of precipitation reactions and a fascinating film, please visit: https://www.envisioningchemistry.com/precipitation-4

Credit: Wenting Zhu

This photo series is reproduced with permission from Beauty of Science.

A close-up photo on a dark field of copper (2) hydroxide with nickel (2) hydroxide.
Credit: Wenting Zhu
A close-up photo on a dark field of precipitated chromium (3) hydroxide with magnesium hydroxide.
Credit: Wenting Zhu
A close-up photo on a dark field of precipitated barium sulfate.
Credit: Wenting Zhu
A close-up photo on a dark field of precipitated barium sulfate.
Credit: Wenting Zhu
A close-up photo on a dark field of precipated magnesium hydroxide.

Credit: Wenting Zhu

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

More Chemistry in Pictures:

Life-like precipitation

Mimicking life

Landscape in a column
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quiz: How much do you know about Polaroid photography?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Lead into gold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal shapes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE