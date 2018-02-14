Chemistry in Pictures: Watching the heat wave

The neutralization reaction between an acid and a base usually releases heat. With the help of a high-resolution thermal imaging technique, the team at Beauty of Science captured the dynamic “heat wave” generated when droplets of a hydrochloride acid solution and a sodium hydroxide solution merged with one another. To see the full video and more demonstrations using thermal cameras, visit www.envisioningchemistry.com/getting-hot
Credit: Yan Liang
This video is reproduced with permission from Beauty of Science (www.beautyofscience.com).
