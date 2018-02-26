Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Majority of government scientists in Canada still feel unable to speak freely to media

Number has dropped from 90% under Harper to 53% under Trudeau government, survey says

by Sharon Oosthoek, special to C&EN
February 26, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock.com
Scientists and activists hit Canadian streets beginning in 2012 to rally against what they claimed was a government attack on science under Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Photo of two people holding signs saying "Death to ignorance not evidence" and "What do we want? Evidence-based decision-making! When do we want it? After peer review!"
Credit: Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock.com
Scientists and activists hit Canadian streets beginning in 2012 to rally against what they claimed was a government attack on science under Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

More than half of Canadian government scientists who responded to a survey last year say they still cannot speak freely to the media about their work, despite efforts by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to unmuzzle federal researchers.

The topic was a major political issue in the 2015 federal election, after several reports showed that the government under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper prevented federal scientists from speaking publicly and restricted some from presenting their research at conferences.

The survey, published on Feb. 20, found 53% of respondents answered no to the statement, “I am allowed to speak freely and without constraints to the media about work I do at my Department/Agency.” When the same question was put to government scientists under the Harper government in 2013, 90% answered no.

“Things were slow to get flowing. Yes, the government changed its communications policy, but nobody seemed to know about it,” says Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), which commissioned the survey. The PIPSC is a union representing federal scientists.

The online survey targeted more than 16,000 union members from May 29 to June 27, 2017, and just over 3,000 (18.5%) participated.

The survey also asked union members about political interference and its impacts on policy. Nearly half—47%—said they knew of cases since the election where the health and safety of Canadians or environmental sustainability had been compromised because of political interference with scientific work. That compares to 71% who said the same thing in 2013.

After the election, the new minister of innovation, science, and economic development, Navdeep Bains, declared in November 2015 that federal government scientists are free to speak to the media about their work. The government said policies and procedures would be revised to reflect this change.

“We know that culture change takes time,” Science Minister Kirsty Duncan said in a statement. “But I am making every effort to meet with scientists and to encourage them to discuss their important work with each other and with Canadians.”

Katie Gibbs, president of research advocacy group Evidence 4 Democracy, says that although science communication has improved, the survey shows there is more work to be done.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Canada issues scientific integrity guidance for federal researchers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Majority of government scientists in Canada still feel unable to speak freely to media
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Acrimony In Canadian Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE