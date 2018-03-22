Advertisement

Materials

ACS Applied Bio Materials to launch in April﻿

New journal will focus on research and applications in biomaterials

by Linda Wang
March 22, 2018
The American Chemical Society is adding a new journal, ACS Applied Bio Materials, to the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces family of journals.

The new interdisciplinary journal will publish original research on all aspects of biorelated materials, including biological, biomedical, bioinspired, and biomimetic materials. The journal will also cover applications in biosensing, imaging, therapeutics, bioenergy, biocatalysis, and bioelectronics.

Shu Wang, a professor in the Institute of Chemistry at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been named its inaugural deputy editor.

“It is our intention that ACS Applied Bio Materials will serve authors and readers with the most recent breakthrough research dealing with the design of functional biorelated materials and their significant applications,” Wang tells C&EN. “The journal is devoted to reports of new and original experimental and theoretical research of an applied nature that integrate knowledge in the areas of materials, engineering, physics, bioscience, and chemistry into important bio applications.”

“Professor Wang brings more than seven years of experience editing for ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces,” Kirk Schanze, editor-in-chief of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, said in a release. “He has broad expertise in the biological aspects of materials chemistry and materials science and will lead a diverse and interdisciplinary group of associate editors to be selected from across the global scientific landscape.”

Since 2011, Wang has served as an associate and executive editor of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. He already has big plans for the new journal. “For a short-term goal, I plan to make great efforts to increase the reputation, readership, and impact of ACS Applied Bio Materials,” Wang says. “For a long-term goal, we hope the journal will become one of the top forums worldwide for the community of chemists, physicists, biologists, engineers, and materials scientists about the most recent breakthroughs in the field of functional biomaterials.”

ACS Applied Bio Materials will begin accepting submissions in April. The first peer-reviewed articles will appear online this summer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

