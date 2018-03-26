Chemicals at risk in spat with China

No one knows yet what products will be hit as part of a Trump administration plan to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, but chemicals are unlikely to emerge unscathed from any U.S.-China trade conflict.

President Donald J. Trump announced on March 22 that the U.S. will impose tariffs on about $60 billion worth of Chinese goods to punish the country for technology and trade-secret theft. The White House says it will reveal the list of goods within 15 days of Trump’s announcement.

U.S.-China chemical trade Unlike manufacturing overall, chemical trade was roughly in balance last year. COMMODITY U.S. EXPORTS, $ MILLIONS U.S. IMPORTS, $ MILLIONS Organic chemicals $3,668 $7,449 Pharmaceutical products 3,375 1,257 Inorganic chemicals 900 1,239 Dyes and pigments 499 545 Fertilizers 56 106 Other chemicals 6,079 3,351 Total, chemicals 14,577 13,947 Total trade, all commodities 149,661 431,783 Sources: Customs General Administration of the People’s Republic of China, C&EN calculations

The plan followed a separate U.S. proposal to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel produced in China and other countries.

In response to the March 22 announcement, China threatened a countermeasure that would target about $3 billion worth of American goods, including fresh fruit, nuts, and wine. Officials hinted that a fuller response could follow.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in the U.S. vowed that “if a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures.”

Even before the U.S. announcement, chemicals were vulnerable to trade conflicts. In a preliminary ruling last month, China’s ministry of commerce found the U.S., Taiwan, and South Korea guilty of dumping low-priced styrene in China. The ministry demanded that manufacturers from those countries immediately pay a deposit in anticipation of new tariff duties if the final ruling confirms the dumping.