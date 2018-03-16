Chemistry in Pictures: Blue moon

This quinolinone derivative is just a regular white powder under normal light. But under ultraviolet light, it fluoresces blue. Constantinos Neochoritis, a drug design researcher at the University of Groningen, isolated the derivative contained in this 250 mL flask as part of a project to find molecules that can inhibit specific reactions between proteins. Quinolinone derivatives participate in other types of fluorescence, such as that of South American tree frogs.
Submitted by Constantinos Neochoritis
