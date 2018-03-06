Chemistry in Pictures: The flower in volcanic rock

Some polymers, inorganic salts, and volcanic rocks, called rhyolites, contain crystals with radially arranged textures. Masamichi Shiono, an engineer at Hitachi High-Technologies was intrigued by a rhyolite sample containing such an inclusion, so he sliced a section and analyzed it with one of his company’s scanning electron microscopes. One image he took reminded him of a Rosa rugosa flower, so he colorized it to produce the artwork shown. He entered the image in the Japanese Society of Microscopy’s 2017 photo contest.
Credit: Masamichi Shiono, Mari Sakaue, Shinichi Tomita/Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation/Japanese Society of Microscopy
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter