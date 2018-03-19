Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

China upgrades environment ministry in reshuffling

As air quality improves, minister says enforcement campaign will continue

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 19, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Four out of five people in the foreground are wearing cotton dust masks while walking outside on a smoggy day.
Credit: Shutterstock
Pedestrians in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square don face masks during a smog alert in 2015.

As part of its largest government reshuffling since 1998, China has increased the power of its environment ministry. The change takes place as air quality improves in northern China cities that had been afflicted by chronic smog in recent winters.

The Chinese government will soon consist of 26 ministries, down from 34. The current minister of environmental protection, Li Ganjie, will become minister of ecological environment, with added responsibility for climate change, agricultural pollution, and marine ecology.

At a press conference held on March 17 during the National People’s Congress, Li vowed to make permanent a campaign of strict enforcement of environmental regulations that began in late 2016. “You will note that one of the specific functions of the ministry of ecological environment is to carry out the central government inspections,” he told reporters.

The government’s push to reduce pollution has been aggressive. Earlier this winter, residents in the north of China found themselves shivering because a swift shift from coal to natural gas heating, mandated by regulators, led to widespread gas shortages.

Strict enforcement of environmental regulations also led to shortages of materials and higher prices, as thousands of factories, many of them making chemical and drug ingredients, were ordered to stop production, sometimes permanently.

“We had to explain delays and higher prices to our customers in Europe and the U.S.,” Haijun Dong, CEO of the Nanjing-based fine chemicals producer PharmaBlock, told C&EN late last year. Dong noted that his company has started making some starting materials it can no longer source from others.

But the enforcement campaign also yielded dramatic improvements in air quality in some of China’s dirtiest cities. A recent study led by Michael Greenstone, an economics professor at the University of Chicago, concluded that air pollution has dropped by 35% in Beijing and 39% in Shijiazhuang over the past four years. Cleaner air will raise life expectancy by several years in those cities, the study predicts.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China upgrades environment ministry in reshuffling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asia: Despite financial risks, region is looking at another banner year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China steps up pollution fight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE