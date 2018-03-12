Advertisement

Business

Jim Fitterling to head the new Dow

Longtime Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris will step down next month

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 12, 2018
[+]Enlarge
Fitterling
A photo of Jim Fitterling, chief operating officer of DowDuPont.
Fitterling

Putting in place leadership for its most important spin-off, DowDuPont has named Jim Fitterling as CEO and Howard Ungerleider as CFO of the materials science company, to be named Dow, that will separate from DowDuPont a year from now.

[+]Enlarge
Liveris
A photo of DowDuPont executive chairman Andrew N. Liveris.
Liveris

Meanwhile, Andrew N. Liveris, who led Dow since 2004, will step down from his role as executive chairman of DowDuPont on April 1 and retire completely on July 1.

Like Liveris, both Fitterling and Ungerleider are Dow lifers.

Fitterling, currently COO of DowDuPont’s materials science division, started with Dow in 1984. He has headed Dow’s operations in Thailand as well as the company’s liquid separations and packaging and specialty plastics businesses.

Long considered a successor to Liveris, Fitterling became Dow’s vice chairman and COO in 2015.

[+]Enlarge
Ungerleider
A photo of DowDuPont CFO Howard Ungerleider.
Ungerleider

Ungerleider, currently DowDuPont’s CFO, joined Dow in 1990, and his career has largely focused on Dow’s plastics businesses. He was tapped to lead the company’s performance plastics division in 2011. Dow named him CFO in 2014.

“Working side by side with both individuals over the last number of years, I have seen firsthand their unrivaled knowledge of our business and industry,” Liveris said in a statement.

Liveris, 63, is ending a career with Dow that began in 1976. He hasn’t indicated what he will do next.

With $44 billion in annual revenues from former Dow businesses such as petrochemicals and plastics, the new Dow will be the largest company to spin off from DowDuPont.

Two more firms—the specialty products company called DuPont and the agriculture company named Corteva Agriscience—will separate from DowDuPont next June. Marc Doyle and James C. Collins Jr., respectively, currently head those businesses.

