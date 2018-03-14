Meet Stereo Chemistry, your new favorite podcast

Let’s get down to brass tacks: Have you subscribed to our new podcast yet? If not, we can fix that right now.

Ordinarily, we’d now use the written word to explain why we’re starting a podcast and what we hope to accomplish. Through the power of podcasting, however, our editor-in-chief, Bibiana Campos Seijo, can speak for herself (you’ll also hear from me, Matt Davenport, and my Stereo Chemistry cohost, Kerri Jansen). Just click the Play button below.

We hope that you can hear in our voices just how excited we are about this podcast. It’s been years in the making. In 2014, C&EN multimedia visionaries Lauren Wolf and Carmen Drahl were developing what they called “Speaking of Chemistry,” a new C&EN product that would be either a podcast or a video series. A survey revealed that, at the time, our audience had a stronger appetite for chemistry videos and, well, you know the rest.

Cut to 2017 and C&EN has established a multimedia team that’s committed to bringing you more award-winning videos and our new monthly podcast. Although Stereo Chemistry hasn’t won its own awards yet, we have a bevy of illustrious interviewees ready for you. For example, our first episode includes several leaders in the field of metal-organic frameworks, including Omar Yaghi, who recently earned a share of the Wolf Prize in Chemistry.

We’re also thrilled that our podcast will let us deliver our reporters’ voices to your earbuds. In our second episode, Kerri and C&EN editors Linda Wang, Jyllian Kemsley, and Andrea Widener will catch you up on what’s happened in the months since C&EN’s cover story on sexual harassment on chemistry. And, in our third episode, reporter Tien Nguyen examines how chemists are reacting to and interacting with their new preprint server, ChemRxiv.

That ChemRxiv episode, by the way, also features Lauren’s voice and Carmen’s editing skills. Pretty cool how it’s come full circle, right?

But even more than sharing our reporters’ expertise and analysis, we are excited to hear and broadcast your voices. This podcast is about chemistry news and the chemists behind it—that is to say, you. So reach out and let us know about the chemistry stories you want to hear and the chemistry stories that need to be told. You can contact us at cen_multimedia@acs.org.