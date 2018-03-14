Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Meet Stereo Chemistry, your new favorite podcast

C&EN is now serving fresh helpings of sonic chemistry goodness

by Matt Davenport
March 14, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Let’s get down to brass tacks: Have you subscribed to our new podcast yet? If not, we can fix that right now.

Apple fan? We hear that. Stereo Chemistry is on iTunes.

More of an Android person? We feel you. We’ve got you covered on Google Play.

Are you tight with Amazon’s Alexa? Say, “Alexa, play Stereo Chemistry on TuneIn.”

Ordinarily, we’d now use the written word to explain why we’re starting a podcast and what we hope to accomplish. Through the power of podcasting, however, our editor-in-chief, Bibiana Campos Seijo, can speak for herself (you’ll also hear from me, Matt Davenport, and my Stereo Chemistry cohost, Kerri Jansen). Just click the Play button below.

 

We hope that you can hear in our voices just how excited we are about this podcast. It’s been years in the making. In 2014, C&EN multimedia visionaries Lauren Wolf and Carmen Drahl were developing what they called “Speaking of Chemistry,” a new C&EN product that would be either a podcast or a video series. A survey revealed that, at the time, our audience had a stronger appetite for chemistry videos and, well, you know the rest.

Cut to 2017 and C&EN has established a multimedia team that’s committed to bringing you more award-winning videos and our new monthly podcast. Although Stereo Chemistry hasn’t won its own awards yet, we have a bevy of illustrious interviewees ready for you. For example, our first episode includes several leaders in the field of metal-organic frameworks, including Omar Yaghi, who recently earned a share of the Wolf Prize in Chemistry.

We’re also thrilled that our podcast will let us deliver our reporters’ voices to your earbuds. In our second episode, Kerri and C&EN editors Linda Wang, Jyllian Kemsley, and Andrea Widener will catch you up on what’s happened in the months since C&EN’s cover story on sexual harassment on chemistry. And, in our third episode, reporter Tien Nguyen examines how chemists are reacting to and interacting with their new preprint server, ChemRxiv.

That ChemRxiv episode, by the way, also features Lauren’s voice and Carmen’s editing skills. Pretty cool how it’s come full circle, right?

But even more than sharing our reporters’ expertise and analysis, we are excited to hear and broadcast your voices. This podcast is about chemistry news and the chemists behind it—that is to say, you. So reach out and let us know about the chemistry stories you want to hear and the chemistry stories that need to be told. You can contact us at cen_multimedia@acs.org.

We’ll have a new episode for you every month. In the meantime, feel free to get in touch with us on Twitter, too. I’m @MrMattDavenport and Kerri is @absoluteKerri. Hope to hear from you soon.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

On behalf of the C&EN team, best wishes for a healthy, happy, and prosperous 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding fun ways to simplify complicated chemistry concepts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What’s new?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE