Chemistry in Pictures: Creepy crawlin’ kid

Jorge Salazar, a science writer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, and his six-year-old son Gael have been busy hunting and illuminating bugs with Gael’s black light. They caught the millipede shown here in their backyard and identified it as Eurymerodesmus melacis. According to the elder Salazar, the pterins and coproporphyrins in the millipede’s cuticle are what cause it to fluoresce. Gael enjoys using his black light on scorpion skins as well. “He’s obsessed with it,” his father says.
Submitted by Jorge Salazar
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter