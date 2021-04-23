Chemistry in Pictures: Glow with the flow

The blue lines in this dish of seawater are the result of the bioluminescence of Pyrocystis noctiluca plankton. The dish was photographed in the dark. Frederic Bolze, a chemistry professor at the University of Strasbourg, explains that each line is the emission of one Pyrocystis cell after excitation. Bolze created a small, circular current in the dish by adding a few microliters of acetic acid, and his colleague, Dow chemical engineer Valeria Breveglieri, captured the plankton’s trajectory using a camera set to a long exposure time. Bolze uses bioluminescence in chemistry demonstrations and to track biological processes. He is working on fluorescent dyes for two-photon microscopy and to diagnose some hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.
