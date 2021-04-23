Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Glow with the flow

by Alexandra A. Taylor
April 23, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A photo of a petri dish glowing in the dark with blue streaks of bioluminescence.
Credit: Frederic Bolze/Valeria Breveglieri

The blue lines in this dish of seawater are the result of the bioluminescence of Pyrocystis noctiluca plankton. The dish was photographed in the dark. Frederic Bolze, a chemistry professor at the University of Strasbourg, explains that each line is the emission of one Pyrocystis cell after excitation. Bolze created a small, circular current in the dish by adding a few microliters of acetic acid, and his colleague, Dow chemical engineer Valeria Breveglieri, captured the plankton’s trajectory using a camera set to a long exposure time. Bolze uses bioluminescence in chemistry demonstrations and to track biological processes. He is working on fluorescent dyes for two-photon microscopy and to diagnose some hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

Submitted by Frederic Bolze

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE