Chemistry in Pictures: Chinese cultures

The art of Chinese calligraphy can take many forms. Historically, the characters have been drawn with brushes—more recently, with pens. Ziyue Wang of Xiamen University chose a less traditional medium: Eschericia coli bacteria. Each E. coli colony depicts a different character (clockwise from top left): 自由, 平等, 法治, and 公正, which translate to freedom, equality, rule of law, and justice, respectively. Wang finds beauty in the multitude of physiological and biochemical reactions are required for the bacteria to proliferate.
Submitted by Ziyue Wang
