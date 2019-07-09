Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Hang on there

by Alexandra Taylor
July 9, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A photo of a flask with round, bubblelike shapes on the bottom.
Credit: Davide Ceradini

Barnacle-like crystals formed overnight when Davide Ceradini left out a flask containing a solution of two parts ethyl acetate to one part petroleum ether left over from a reaction. Ceradini is an organic chemist at the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis. His research focuses on scaling up the synthesis of serine protease inhibitors, which prevent certain enzymes from cleaving peptide bonds, for topical treatment studies in mice. Ceradini believes the round shapes formed because the solution contained impurities from the reaction, such as small polymers.

Submitted by Davide Ceradini

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN content:

Cortexyme raises $76 million to test bacterial protease inhibitor in Alzheimer’s

Intracellular biologics drug delivery start-up Entrada launches with $59 million

At last, cancer-fighting inhibitors hit deubiquitinase target selectively.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Philips spin-off raises $64 million for click-to-release drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal Dandelions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Going through phases

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE