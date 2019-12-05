Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Jingle cells

by Alexandra Taylor
December 5, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

An image showing fluorescing vesicles at 100x magnification.
Credit: Courtney Hazelton-Harrington

These festive blobs are unilamellar vesicles, structures that mimic the membrane surfaces found in and around cells. The vesicles serve as a model for researchers to study the ways proteins interact with lipids and other proteins on membranes—interactions that drive many cellular processes and, if disrupted, can lead to disease. Courtney Hazelton-Harrington, a PhD candidate at Colorado State University, created this image of vesicles labeled with lipids that fluoresce in green and red, shown here at 100× magnification. Hazelton-Harrington used two filters to capture the green and red lipids separately, then merged the two images to create the one you see here. Hazelton-Harrington and coworkers use the labeled lipids to understand the fluidity and phase separation of the membrane as proteins bind to it or as conditions change.

Submitted by Courtney Hazelton-Harrington

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

RNA has an unexpected attraction to sugar

Amino acids may have stabilized membranes needed for the origin of life

Did biology begin with tiny bubbles?

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Flower gel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Van Gogh’s Worrisome Brain Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fatal fluorescence

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE