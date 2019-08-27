Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Biotechnology

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Laser activated

by Manny Morone
August 27, 2019
Four cuvettes fluorescing cyan, yellow, orange, and red as a laser passes through them.
Credit: Bruna Martins de França
The structure of curcumin derivatives with electron-donating groups added to the molecule's termini.

As the light from a single ultraviolet laser cuts through these cuvettes, it looks like it changes colors. In fact, what’s happening is that each of these solutions contains a slightly different fluorescent molecule known as a curcumin derivative (general structure shown). These molecules each have slightly different electron-donating groups attached, causing the solutions to light up in distinct colors when they interact with laser light. Bruna Martins de França, a PhD student in the lab of David Ernest Nicodem at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, is studying these molecules for applications in photodynamic therapy for cutaneous sporotrichosis, a fungal skin disease that is a growing problem in Brazil. De França hopes these molecules can be applied and activated with a laser through a patient’s infected skin, where they would generate reactive oxygen species that show efficient antifungal action.

Submitted by Bruna Martins de França

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Nanoparticles team up with light to kill microbes

Injectable nanoparticles give mice infrared vision

Nanoparticle Takes Photodynamic Therapy To Deep Tumors

