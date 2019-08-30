Chinook launches to develop kidney disease drugs

Chinook Therapeutics has launched with $65 million in series A funding to develop small-molecule drugs for kidney diseases. The firm was incubated in Versant Venture’s Inception Sciences center in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is led by several veterans of big pharma and biotech firms. Chinook says it will use single-cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids, and new translational methods to discover drugs.
