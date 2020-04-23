Advertisement

Biotechnology

Heavy water causes yeast to build cell wall in overdrive

Researchers pinpoint how cells respond to an unusual stressor

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
April 23, 2020
Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Side by side micrographs of fission yeast grown in heavy water and regular water. The cell walls of the one grown in heavy water are clearly thicker.
Credit: ACS Synth. Biol.
Fission yeast has much thicker cell walls when grown in deuterium oxide, or heavy water, (right) than when grown in water (left).

Water is essential for all living things to survive. But not any water will do. When its hydrogen atoms are substituted by deuterium—the naturally occurring hydrogen isotope with both a proton and a neutron in its nucleus rather than just a proton—this heavy water (D2O) stunts the growth of most organisms. Researchers now report that fission yeast, Schizosaccharomyces pombe, grows poorly in D2O because D2O drives the one-celled organism to beef up its cell wall. Strains of S. pombe with mutations in the pathway responsible for this fortification grew in D2O just fine, the researchers found (ACS Synth. Biol., 2020 DOI: 10.1021/acssynbio.9b00376). Such mutants unaffected by D2O could be useful for producing deuterium-labeled proteins for research.

Rasmus Hartmann-Petersen, a biologist at the University of Copenhagen, and his colleagues started exploring how S. pombe grows in D2O on a lark. Unlike bacteria, which can adapt to increasing D2O concentrations, S. pombe cells cannot, the team found. S. pombe cells grown in D2O don’t die–they just don’t multiply. Their cell walls grow, however–they get thicker.

“The cell wall is basically the skin of the cell, to protect it from the environment,” says Hartmann-Petersen. “If there is some sort of stress condition, then the cell will activate this pathway to make a more thick cell wall.”

In order to screen for genes that help S. pombe adapt to D2O, Hartmann-Petersen and his colleagues then created mutant strains missing individual genes and looked for those that grew better in D2O than in regular water. They identified four genes–all key components of a cellular signaling pathway that controls the integrity of the cell wall.

The clear identification of the cell integrity pathway is interesting, says Katerina Bisova, a microbiologist at the Czech Academy of Sciences. The study “unravels some specific genes making cells more resistant/sensitive to D2O,” she says.

Researchers sometimes use D2O to label proteins they are studying in order to follow track them as they go about their cellular business. Most often they produce them in the bacterium Escherichia coli, which adapts to D2O well. But some proteins must be produced in eukaryotic cells, like yeast–so it may be possible to make them in S. pombe cells carrying these mutations, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

