Chemistry in Pictures: Transporter transponder

These needle-like yellow crystals formed after Monica Nyansa made a dye from a derivative of a common fluorinated compound known as BODIPY in a silica gel column and dried it in a rotary evaporator. Nyansa, a PhD student at Michigan Technological University, explains that the dye is conjugated to a fructose analog to target expression of the fructose-specific glucose transporter known at GLUT5. GLUT5 is found in the small intestine and testis, and in healthy cells, its expression is tightly regulated. Overexpression of GLUT5 is associated with certain cancers, such as those of the breast, prostate, ovaries, and colon. Nyansa’s group is working to develop fluorescent probes that target GLUT5 to allow them to distinguish healthy cells from cancerous cells.
Submitted by Monica Nyansa
