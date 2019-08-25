Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

Bumblebees sniff and taste microbial compounds in flower nectar

The bees are attracted to the scent produced by bacteria but prefer the flavors created by yeast

by Corinna Wu
August 25, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Bumblebees can make feeding decisions based on compounds produced by microbes that colonize flowers.
Credit: Patrick Randall
Bumblebees can make feeding decisions based on compounds produced by microbes that colonize flowers.

A foraging bumblebee faces a veritable buffet of options when deciding which flowers to visit for a snack. Cues such as flower shape, size, color, and scent all play a part in attracting a bee and enticing it to feed on a particular flower’s nectar. At the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Diego on Sunday, researchers reported that chemical cues produced by microbes that live on flowers also influence a bumblebee’s feeding decisions.

Microbes colonize up to 70% of flowers, but scientists know little about the role they play in attracting or repelling pollinators. In addition to taking pollen from one flower to another, bees can bring microbes such as bacteria and fungi with them. Colonies of microbes feed on the abundant sugars in flower nectar, producing a variety of metabolites—both volatile compounds that waft through the air and nonvolatile ones that stay dissolved in the nectar. Robert N. Schaeffer, a biologist at Utah State University, and his colleagues wanted to see if bumblebees (Bombus impatiens) could sense these compounds, learn from them, and use that experience to make informed decisions about which sources of nectar to feed on. He presented the work during a talk in the Division of Agrochemicals.

The researchers prepared a synthetic nectar and spiked it with either a bacterium (Asaia astilbes) or a yeast (Metschnikowia reukaufii) commonly found on flowers. After allowing the microbes to incubate in the nectar for 4 days, the researchers placed the sugary liquids in separate arms of a Y-shaped tube and allowed bumblebees that had been starved for 6 h to fly to whichever one they preferred. The bees spent more time in the arm with the bacteria-inoculated nectar, showing that they were more attracted to the volatile compounds produced by A. astilbes. But when the researchers placed bees in individual chambers and gave the insects just one nectar to feed on, the bumblebees ate more of the yeast-inoculated nectar (Biol. Lett. 2019, DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2019.0132).

A. astilbes produces nearly twice as much 2-ethyl-1-hexanol than M. reukaufii, so that volatile compound may play an important role in attracting the bees, Schaeffer said. But the bacterium also produces a lot of acetic acid that stays dissolved in the nectar instead of volatilizing. So once bees get a taste of the resulting sour nectar, they may decide not to feed on it.

Schaeffer wonders if one day farmers could use microbes or their compounds to make specific flowers more attractive to pollinators, but scientists have yet to explore that approach.

Nurhayat Tabanca of the US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service in Miami, who co-organized the symposium and was not involved in the work, praised the study and said that it shows the important role of microbes in the chemical ecology of plants and their pollinators. “We’re searching deeper to understand these cues from microbes and how the insects respond,” she said.

UPDATE: This story was updated on Aug. 29, 2019, to refresh the opening image. 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile soil molecules entice ants to nest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soil smell is bacterial lure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How mimicking a bee under attack can attract pollinators
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE