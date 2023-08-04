Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Gene Editing

RNA editing start-up Amber Bio launches with $26 million

Amber Bio aims to develop therapies that can make kilobase edits at a time

by Shi En Kim
August 4, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Amber's cofounders, Jacob Borrajo on the left and Basem Al-Shayeb on the right. Both people are sitting on the steps in a stairwell.
Credit: Amber Bio
Amber's cofounders, CEO Jacob Borrajo (left) and chief technological officer Basem Al-Shayeb (right).

Amber Bio has launched with seed funding of $26 million. The San Francisco-based biotech is developing an RNA-editing platform that can rewrite thousands of bases on a single strand in one fell swoop.

According to the firm’s scientific founders, this mass gene editing technique is more scalable than creating a drug for every disease-causing mutation. “Having to create a single drug for every one of those mutations would go through a lot of [research and development], manufacturing, or regulatory hurdles,” says Basem Al-Shayeb, cofounder and chief technological officer of the company. Unlike the existing paradigm for gene correction, Amber’s technology promises to address multiple mutations in one go.

If the genome is a book, other gene-editing technologies work like a pencil or an eraser, altering just a few letters at a time. By contrast, Amber’s approach can make much larger edits. “We’re really changing pages at a time here,” says Jacob Borrajo, Amber’s other cofounder and CEO.

To make these much bigger RNA edits, Amber has engineered new Cas-protein-based systems and guide RNAs.

Moreover, editing RNA strands instead of DNA potentially makes Amber’s medicines safer. If DNA editing introduces errors, these mistakes in the genome are permanent. Editing RNA strands dodges such hazards, since the RNA will eventually degrade in the body.

For starters, the company is exploring the application of its technology to tackling ophthalmology and central nervous system diseases.

Both Al-Shayeb and Borrajo are each the alumnus of the two rival institutes for gene editing: Al-Shayeb is the academic descendant of Nobel-Prize-winning biochemist, Jennifer A. Doudna, at the University of California, Berkeley; whereas Borrajo graduated from the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. “It’s certainly a very unconventional . . . to have a scientist from Berkeley and one from MIT and Broad to be developing and learning together,” Al-Shayeb says of his partnership with Borrajo. “But at the end of the day, [Berkeley and Broad] are the two leading research institutes in this space. And we both have a common goal and vision.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chroma Medicine launches with $125 million for epigenetic editing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prime Medicine raises $315 million for search-and-replace CRISPR gene editing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CasX start-up Scribe Therapeutics raises $100 million for CRISPR therapies
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE