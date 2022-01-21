Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Gene Editing

Targeting repetitive sequences for gene editing

Approach used to make changes at multiple sites in ribosomes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 21, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Structure of the ribosome highlighting three spots that were edited using self-splicing introns: the messenger RNA binding site (green) in the small subunt (beige) and the catalytic center (red) and the exit tunnel (blue) in the large subunit (lilac).
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Inserting self-splicing introns enabled gene editing at multiple locations simultaneously in orthogonal ribosomes, the messenger RNA binding site (green) in the small subunit (beige) and the catalytic site (blue) and exit tunnel (red) in the large subunit (lilac). The darker purple region is the tether between the two subunits of the orthogonal ribosome.

Regions of the genome with repetitive sequences are difficult to selectively edit because it’s hard to control which of the repeated sections will be edited. Ribosomes, the molecular machines that synthesize proteins in cells, are examples of complexes that contain such repetitive sequences. Researchers would like to engineer ribosomes to accept substrates other than the collection of 20 amino acids they usually use as protein building blocks, but doing so would require altering repetitive genomic sequences.

Farren J. Isaacs of Yale University and coworkers have now developed a strategy for controlling which copies of repeated sequences get edited (Nat. Commun. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-27836-x). They demonstrated the approach, which they call filtered editing, with both CRISPR and another method called multiplex automated genomic engineering (MAGE).

The researchers inserted a DNA sequence that differentiates one repetitive section from the others without interfering with the section’s function. The inserted DNA sequence encodes a “self-splicing intron.” The intron provides a unique address for genome-editing machinery to home in on so it can carry out its editing function on the selected section. After the edited DNA sequence is transcribed as RNA, the intron splices itself out of the RNA and closes the gap.

Isaacs and coworkers used the approach to introduce changes to ribosomes in Escherichia coli, specifically, to evolve antibiotic-resistant ribosomes. They also showed they could make changes to orthogonal ribosomes—ones that can incorporate unnatural amino acids or other substrates without interfering with native ribosomes—in bacterial cells without making changes to the native ribosomes. They made edits at locations in the small and large subunits of the orthogonal ribosomes simultaneously, including the messenger RNA binding site in the small subunit and the catalytic center and exit tunnel in the large subunit.

The method should make it easier to engineer ribosomes, according to Michael C. Jewett of Northwestern University, who is working on engineering orthogonal ribosomes to accept a variety of substrates. “Using self-splicing introns as a clever innovation, ribosome engineering efforts can shift to the genome,” he writes in an email. “I expect this method to be applied to engineer the ribosome extensively to work with exotic substrates beyond those in nature, enabling sustainable polymers that benefit society.”

Isaacs wants to evolve multiple parts of the translation system, including transfer RNAs and tRNA synthetases. “You need to be able to fundamentally reengineer entire organisms from the genome level through the translation system and the ribosome to enable the biosynthesis of new biopolymers or materials,” he says.

Isaacs also plans to extend the approach to other organisms. “The introduction of self-splicing to create unique genetic addresses is easily adaptable to higher order eukaryotes,” he says. “I actually think there’s a nice blueprint here for gaining access to repetitive elements in diverse organisms using whatever genome editing tool the researcher prefers.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rewriting bacteria’s genetic code
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered ribosomes could make new polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biologists evolve a reverse transcriptase that can proofread
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE