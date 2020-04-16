Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Infectious disease

Covid-19

Novel coronavirus found in surprisingly high levels in sewage

Viral levels higher than expected based on confirmed COVID-19 cases

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Photo of a sewer line with sewage flowing through it.
Credit: Shutterstock
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, has been found in sewage.

Because SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has been found in the feces of confirmed COVID-19 patients, wastewater-based epidemiology might be an effective way to track the extent of the disease in a population.

Wastewater epidemiology is most commonly used to monitor drug usage in a community. It can also provide information about the spread of infection when individual tests are limited. A team led by Eric J. Alm of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Biobot Analytics has now used quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to measure SARS-CoV-2 in sewage from a wastewater treatment facility in Massachusetts. The researchers published their findings on the preprint server medRxiv, so the study has not yet been peer reviewed (medRxiv 2020, DOI: 10.1101/2020.04.05.20051540).

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

The Biobot team analyzed four samples taken before the first known US case of COVID-19, and all tested negative for the virus. All 10 samples taken between March 18 and March 25 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, at levels higher than the researchers expected based on the number of confirmed cases. They used direct DNA sequencing to verify that the RT-PCR products were actually from SARS-CoV-2. But more information is needed, such as the amount of virus in stool from positive patients over the course of the disease, to fully interpret the findings.

Wastewater analysis “could be used to establish whether COVID-19 has infected a community and monitor for when the community is relatively free of COVID-19,” says Kevin Thomas, an epidemiologist at the University of Queensland. The approach should be used in combination with individual testing, he says.

Biobot is now getting weekly samples from more than 100 treatment plants around the US, according to Mariana Matus, Biobot’s CEO.

UPDATE

This story was updated on April 20, 2020, to clarify that the results presented were published on a preprint server and therefore not yet peer reviewed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weighing wastewater’s worth as a COVID-19 monitoring tool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Monitoring COVID-19 in sewage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests questioned
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE