The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Infectious disease

Quiz: How does immunity work?

Test your immunity IQ.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
May 27, 2020
Before you take our quiz on immunity, make sure you check out our Periodic Graphic for some helpful hints.

How many classes of antibodies do humans produce?
Which of the following antibody classes is produced first after an infection?
If an antibody test returns a positive result for IgG antibodies but a negative result for IgM antibodies, what does this indicate?
Approximately how many weeks after an initial infection does antibody production usually peak?
What type of antibody is rapidly produced if we get reinfected with an antigen we’ve previously been infected by?
What type of white blood cell produces antibodies when our body detects a pathogen we’ve been infected with before?
For which of the following illnesses does a different vaccine have to be regularly produced?

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

