Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Synthetic molecules can burst virus membranes

Peptide-mimicking molecules show antiviral properties and pierce bubble-like envelopes

by Payal Dhar, special to C&EN
August 18, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Image shows a drawn image of a virus on the left with an expanded version of the virus's envelope on the right, showing the lipid phosphatidylserine that antiviral molecules target.
Credit: Adapted from ACS Infect. Dis.
The researchers developed antimicrobial molecules dubbed peptoids that target the lipid phosphatidylserine found in the membrane of viruses.

Viruses can mutate quickly. This impedes efforts to develop lasting antiviral therapies. A study led by Kent Kirshenbaum at New York University overcomes this constraint by targeting the virus membrane.

When the body is invaded by pathogens, the immediate immune response is to produce antimicrobial peptides (AMPs). Kirshenbaum’s team synthesized novel compounds that mimic the structure and function of AMPs. They called these peptide-like molecules peptoids (ACS Infect. Dis. 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acsinfecdis.3c00063).

Using AMPs against viruses isn’t new, but scientists haven’t successfully managed to use these large, difficult-to-manufacture molecules as drugs.

Kirshenbaum’s team was inspired by Stanford University bioengineer Annelise E. Barron’s earlier work showing how peptoids mimicked AMPs. After researchers made the previously linear molecules cyclic, they expected to see good antiviral activity. But they were surprised to find that the molecules were active against all the enveloped viruses they tested, including those that cause Zika, chikungunya, and Rift Valley fever.

Kirshenbaum says the peptoids were found to be targeting a lipid called phosphatidylserine, which is believed to be in the membrane of all enveloped viruses.

Biotech company Maxwell Biosciences (Kirshenbaum is its chief scientific officer) is seeking approval from the US FDA to use the peptoids in preclinical studies.

William C. Wimley, a biochemist and molecular biologist at Tulane University who was not involved in the study, says this paper confirms that broad spectrum antivirals could target the viral envelope and that phosphatidylserine is a key lipid to target. But he also says it is unclear from the paper if the compounds will be relevant to drug development.

The researchers say, however, that their so-far unpublished data from golden Syrian hamsters demonstrate therapeutic and prophylactic activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Aug. 21, 2023, to correct the description of the viruses affected by the cyclic molecules. The molecules did not affect Coxsackie B virus, and that virus is not enveloped.

This story was updated on Aug. 25, 2023, to correct the credit for the image. It was adapted from ACS Infectious Diseases, not the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein mapping finds 69 potential treatments for COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cell-Based Screens Detect Drugs Active Against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial Disguise Ripped Away
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE