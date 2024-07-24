Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Ultrafast sepsis test pinpoints treatment in just 13 hours

By using a magnetic nanoparticle decorated with a synthetic peptide, the system bypasses a time-consuming blood culture step

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
July 24, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Numerous white blood cells appear purple, on a light pink background.
Credit: Shutterstock
A new test significantly reduces the turnaround time for sepsis testing

The immune system is generally a pro at fighting off microbial infections. But sometimes it goes rogue, turning itself on the body’s own organs and tissues, resulting in a life-threating condition called sepsis. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017 sepsis was responsible for 20% of deaths worldwide. Pinpointing the bacterial culprit and the right antibiotic treatment for sepsis can take a harrowing 2–3 days.

“You need to find the optimal therapeutic as soon as possible,” says Tae Hyun Kim, a research scientist at the California Institute of Technology. “The survival rate decreases every hour.”

Kim and his colleagues developed a testing method for sepsis that reduces the turnaround time from collecting a blood sample to finding the right treatment to about 13 h (Nature 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07725-1).

“Our objective was to make this into a commercial device that could be used to help patients,” says Kim, who did the work as a postdoctoral scholar in the lab of Sunghoon Kwon, a biomedical engineer at Seoul National University.

The most time-consuming step in diagnosing sepsis is the first one: culturing a patient’s blood sample. Because pathogens in the blood are so few in number, it usually takes about a day for them to grow to detectable levels in a culture. Kim and his colleagues set out to bypass this step with the help of a naturally occurring immune system peptide called β-2-glycoprotein I (β2GPI), which recognizes a broad range of pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19. When they add a magnetic nanoparticle decorated with the synthetic version of this peptide, the researchers could quickly pull different bacterial species from a blood sample.

Using magnetic separation, the researchers pulled out the microbial particles and then used 50 µm disksfunctionalized with probes that identify and fluorescently label individual bacterial species based on snippets of their DNA. Finally, they designed an assay consisting of a chip with a 96-well plate on which they could test the bacteria’s response to different antibiotics at different concentrations. They used an image-processing algorithm to examine the wells and determine the most effective treatment.

In a clinical study of 190 patients thought to have an infection, the system correctly identified the bacterial species involved. When they retrospectively obtained bacterial strains from six patients with confirmed sepsis, their platform shaved about 48 h off the process of identifying the right antimicrobial therapy.

“The interesting thing about this paper is it’s actually not about one particular discovery but rather about creating a pathway to do rapid sepsis testing,” says Lara Mahal, a chemist and glycomics expert at the University of Alberta who was not involved in the work. “It’s a lot of really cool bits of technology put together in a smart way.”

The system still needs some engineering improvements, including improving the yield of microbes captured by the peptide-covered nanoparticles. But on a practical level, Kim says, what would make the platform most effective in a hospital setting is creating a fully automated version of the system—one in which a staff member pops a blood sample into a machine and then simply waits for the result. Few hospitals have a 24 h lab, and for people who arrive during off hours, “that’s another huge delay,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring pathogen susceptibility to antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A sound device corrals bacteria in blood
Engineered Bacteria Deliver Proteins Into Human Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE