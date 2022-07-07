Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Covid-19

How long the coronavirus survives in air depends on relative humidity

In exhaled aerosols, SARS-CoV-2’s infectivity can drop by 90% in 20 minutes depending on environmental conditions

by Krystal Vasquez
July 7, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Two micrographs of aerosol droplets placed side by side. One, captured at 28% relative humidity, appears almost fully crystalized. The other, at 40% relative humidity, is only partially crystalized.
Credit: Courtesy of Henry P. Oswin
Scanning electron microscopy images show the crystalization of two aerosol droplets at different humidities.

When you exhale, the aerosol droplets you expel experience a big shock. In an instant, these particles are thrust from the humid, carbon dioxide-rich environment of the lungs into indoor air that’s often the polar opposite. This abrupt transition can be a rude awakening to any viruses that have decided to hitch a ride, including the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. According to new research, SARS-CoV-2 infectivity can decrease by up to 90% within minutes of hitting indoor air (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2022, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2200109119).

The study is the first to investigate how environmental conditions can influence SARS-CoV-2’s survival in aerosols shortly after exhalation. The scientists determined that the virus’s lifespan is greatly affected by the relative humidity (RH) of the aerosol’s new environment.

For example, at low RH (below 50%), the particles undergo a phase change: They crystallize as water evaporates off the aerosols and the salts within them concentrate, explains Jonathan Reid, lead author of the study and director of the Bristol Aerosol Research Centre at the University of Bristol. Within seconds, this can inactivate 50% of the virus within the particle.

At higher humidities, another—slower—mechanism dominates. When RH approaches 90%, “a big driver for the loss of infectivity is actually a very rapid pH rise,” Reid says. The aerosol becomes more alkaline as it expels dissolved carbon dioxide while equilibrating to the lower CO2 levels outside the lungs. As a result, in more humid air, infectivity drops by 50% within the first 5 min and decreases by 90% within 20 min.

The findings are similar to what has been reported for other aerosolized viruses, such as influenza (Epidemiol. Infect. 1961 DOI: 10.1017/s0022172400039176), says Linsey Marr, an environmental engineer at Virginia Tech. “The mechanisms and time scales sound very plausible,” she writes via email. Marr adds that, pending further evidence, these findings could eventually guide practices that mitigate the virus’s spread. For example, drier indoor air could help limit exposure by making the aerosolized viruses less viable.

But Marr points out that “other studies have shown that the virus survives better at lower RH,” a discrepancy she attributes to differences in both methodology and the timescales considered across the studies. “I would want to be more sure about the results before recommending low RH,” she says. Dry air can also make people more vulnerable to viral infections, Marr and Reid explain, by either impeding immune response or hindering the lung’s natural defense mechanisms.

However, even if the study doesn’t yield any immediate updates to current mitigation strategies, Reid points out that the research is the first to provide insight into some of the processes that can alter the airborne virus’s infectivity. “It’s another piece of the jigsaw puzzle to help us understand transmission risk,” he says, both for COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on July 18, 2022, to clarify that in more humid air, SARS-CoV-2's infectivity decreases by 90%, not to 90%, within 20 min.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is there a link between wildfires and infectious diseases?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists might be overestimating atmospheric cooling effects of aerosol pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surface swabbing helps researchers get a handle on COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE