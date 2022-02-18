Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Biosynthesis of eagle-killing toxin elucidated

Pathway includes unusual enzymes including a single-component flavin-dependent halogenase

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 18, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Two-part scheme showing the synthesis of aetokthonotoxin from two tryptophan molecules.
The eagle-killing neurotoxin aetokthonotoxin is made of two tryptophan molecules that are functionalized and then coupled.

Researchers have determined the biosynthetic pathway for a cyanobacterial toxin known as aetokthonotoxin (AETX). The toxin is highly brominated, which is rare in both cyanobacteria and freshwater environments.

In 1994, scientists discovered a neurological disease in bald eagles that causes lesions on the brain and spinal cord. It took more than a quarter century for researchers to connect the disease to AETX, which is produced by a cyanobacterium that grows on the invasive aquatic plant Hydrilla verticillata (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.aax9050). Although they identified the gene cluster responsible for the synthesis, they didn’t elucidate the pathway.

Bradley S. Moore and coworkers at the University of California San Diego have studied polybrominated natural products in saltwater environments. They were intrigued by AETX, which has five bromines and a nitrile, and wanted to figure out how it’s made.

They found that AETX comes from two tryptophan building blocks that are separately decorated before being coupled (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2022, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.1c12778). A flavin-dependent halogenase (AetF) adds bromine to tryptophan as the first step in both branches of the pathway. In one branch of the pathway, AetF adds a second bromine, and then another enzyme called AetD converts tryptophan’s alanyl side chain to a nitrile. In the other branch, enzymes remove the alanyl group and add two bromines. Finally, a fifth distinct enzyme couples the two indoles in the modified tryptophans.

AetF and AetD are both unusual enzymes. Most flavin-dependent halogenases work with a partner protein for cofactor regeneration, but AetF “doesn’t need a partner because it has that reductase capacity within the same protein,” Moore says. That could make AetF attractive for industry as a biocatalyst. “If you can have one enzyme versus two enzymes, it’s so much simpler,” Moore says.

AetD has left Moore and his colleagues trying to figure out how one enzyme can convert an alanyl group to a nitrile. “We still need to learn more about how that enzyme ticks and what it’s able to do,” Moore says. “It’s doing a lot more than a synthetic chemist would be able to do in a chemical reaction with a single reaction step.”

“AetF is very interesting since it would eliminate the need to add a separate reductase for cofactor regeneration,” Jared C. Lewis, a chemistry professor at Indiana University Bloomington who studies biocatalysis, writes in an email. “I was most intrigued by the AetD-catalyzed nitrile formation. That could be useful for biocatalysis, but the enzyme that catalyzes it will almost certainly be interesting simply due to the nature of the bonds that must be formed and broken in that transformation.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme coordinates pericyclic reaction trifecta
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marine microbial dehalogenase removes unwanted bromine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marine Bacteria Make Brominated Aromatics
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE