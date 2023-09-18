Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Liquid from root-like structures may make mushrooms grow

Substance produced by fungal mycelium contains novel bioactive compounds

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
September 18, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Image shows two types of mushrooms. The left side shows several examples of Hypholoma lateritium, a ruddy brown mushroom with a tall stem and wide cap. The right side shows Hericium erinaceus, a pale cream-colored mushroom, gathered in a mass with vertical, string-like features.
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
Researchers studied the liquid produced by mycelium, the root-like structure of these two species of mushrooms, Hypholoma lateritium (left) and Hericium erinaceus (right). Each contains novel bioactive compounds.

We don’t generally think of mushrooms as juicy, but their growth may be fueled by a mysterious liquid secreted from their root-like structures, a new study suggests (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.3c03633). “Many people who are involved in [the] mushroom industry and mushroom science know the liquid,” says Hirokazu Kawagishi, a natural products chemist at Shizuoka University who led the work, in an email. “However, no researchers in mushroom science have paid attention to the liquid until now.”

Mushrooms growing from a wood stump or poking out from leaf litter might look like free-standing organisms, but actually they are fruiting bodies of various fungi—much like how trees and other plants produce apples or berries. Mushroom-producing fungi consist of a web of filaments called mycelium , which acts as a root system from which the mushrooms grow.

Kawagishi and his colleagues obtained liquids from lab-grown mycelium of two different fungi—Hypholoma lateritium (English common name: brick caps) and Hericium erinaceus (English common name: lion’s mane).

They extracted 4 novel compounds from the two liquids­—1 from H. lateritium and 3 from H. erinaceus—and using multiple analytical techniques, determined their composition and structure. Compounds 1, 3, and 4 induced the formation of mushrooms in a mushroom-producing fungus called Flammulina velutipes (English common name: velvet foot). The compounds also had other bioactive effects: Compounds 2 and 4 appear to inhibit a protein that regulates response to cellular stress. All four of the compounds tamped down the activity of a kinase thought to promote tumor growth.

Kawagishi believes there’s more to learn about this substance, which he and his colleagues called “fruiting liquid.” Although plant and animal hormones are well-studied, researchers know next to nothing about mushroom hormones, which Kawagashi believes regulate the mushroom life cycle. He intends to study mushrooms’ fruiting liquid further to try to find hormones there.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Natural Products
Reactions: Promise of AI in chemistry, and cannabis standards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Products
Chemistry in Pictures: The fungus among us
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Products
Shopping around for favorable cannabis testing labs
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE