Chemistry in Pictures: Brain in a dish

This micrograph shows a slice of a miniature, brainlike organoid. Organoids are three-dimensional cultures of cells grown in a lab to mimic an organ. Neuroscientist Alysson Muotri and his team at the University of California, San Diego, grew this one by stimulating human stem cells to develop into cortical tissue (neurons shown in red). They hope to one day use this method to examine how the brain develops and to model neurological conditions such as autism.
Credit: Muotri Lab
