Magnetic bone scaffolds can help speed bone cell growth

Treatments that require reconstructing bone often involve growing new bone tissue on scaffolds that support the developing cells. A new study reports a scaffold that is not only similar to bone physically but can also respond to an outside magnetic stimulus, which could help bone cells grow almost twice as fast (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.9b14001).

Common bone scaffolds only provide a passive structure that supports new cell growth. The new scaffolds are different, says study coauthor Margarida M. Fernandes of the University of Minho, because they can transmit magnetic and mechanical stimuli to the bone cells, which boost cell proliferation rates.

This is similar to what happens in bones. Bone is a piezoelectric material: it can generate an electric charge when it is deformed, for example, while walking. Using this idea, Fernandes and her team created a polymeric scaffold that mimics the porous microstructure and piezoelectric characteristics of bone and added magnetic nanoparticles to it. The researchers first made a template by stacking a few layers of nylon with 85–145 µm sized pores on top of each other. Then they immersed the template in a dispersion of poly(vinylidene fluoride) (PVDF), a piezoelectric polymer, and cobalt ferrite nanoparticles. Dissolving away the nylon template with acid left behind a porous PVDF scaffold embedded with magnetic nanoparticles. The team could make scaffolds with different pore sizes by changing the pore size of the nylon templates.

Applying a magnetic field to the scaffold causes the magnetic nanoparticles to change their shape, which in turn applies a mechanical pressure to the scaffold. “This effect imitates the action of walking,” Fernandes says.

To test bone growth, the researchers placed bone precursor cells called preosteoblasts on the scaffolds and applied a magnetic field intermittently for up to 72 hours to mimic mechanical stimulations in the human body. Starting with about 15,000 cells, after 24 h the team found almost double the number of initial cells growing on scaffolds with magnetic stimulation compared with only 50% more cells without stimulation. In addition, the pore size of the scaffolds affected the growth rate, with a pore size of about 80 µm showing the highest rate of growth. PVDF is biocompatible, although the nanoparticles are not. The researchers found that the nanoparticles did not leach out of the scaffolds even after 7 days of immersion in a solvent and think this may be safe for clinical use.