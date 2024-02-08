Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF under fire for Chinese venture

German chemical giant is accused of links to human rights abuse of Uyghur people

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 8, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A groundbreaking ceremony in Zhanjiang, China, for an acrylics complex.
Credit: BASF
BASF broke ground last year on an acrylics facility at a large complex it is building in Zhanjiang, China.

BASF is denying allegations that it is involved in civil rights abuses of Uyghur people in China’s Xinjiang region. The firm faces demands from politicians to pull out of its joint ventures there.

The charges surfaced in a joint investigation by the German news outlets Der Spiegel and ZDF. Their probe found that employees of Xinjiang Markor Chemical Industry, BASF’s partner in butanediol and polytetrahydrofuran joint ventures in the region, accompanied Chinese officials on visits to Uyghur families’ homes. According to Human Rights Watch, such visits, in which officials often stay in Uyghur homes for 5 days or longer, are meant to surveil and indoctrinate Uyghur families.

The Der Spiegel and ZDF article draws from the work of Adrian Zenz, an anthropologist and senior fellow with the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

Zenz says the employees’ actions are well documented. “A corroborating public report by the China Industry Federation says that in February 2018, Markor ‘work teams’ became ‘immersed’ in ethnic villages, ‘eating, sleeping, working and studying with villagers,’ and joining village flag-raising ceremonies. (Villagers who failed to attend these were detained in camps.),” Zenz wrote on the social media site X on Feb. 2.

“We currently have no reason to believe that employees from our joint ventures were involved in the measures described,” BASF says in a statement. It promises to “continue to investigate” the matter.

BASF says it audited its Markor joint ventures, which employ about 120 people, in 2019, 2020, and 2023. “As a result, we can confirm that none of these reviews have found any evidence of forced labor or other human rights violations,” the company says.

BASF’s investigations don’t satisfy the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an organization that monitors relations between democratic countries and China and is made up of lawmakers from Germany and other countries. “The reports indicate the shocking degree to which your company appears to be implicated in gross abuses of the Uyghur and other predominantly Turkic minorities in the region,” the alliance says in a letter﻿ to BASF chairman Martin Brudermüller. “We urge BASF to withdraw from Xinjiang.”

“We take the letter very seriously,” BASF says in response to questions from C&EN. It adds that it “will approach the signatories promptly and make them an offer of dialogue.”

BASF started up the butanediol joint venture with Markor, which was already a butanediol producer, in January 2016. The plant has 100,000 metric tons (t) per year of annual capacity for the product. The polytetrahydrofuran partnership started later that year with 50,000 t per year of capacity. Polytetrahydrofuran is used in elastic fibers such as spandex.

BASF’s involvement in China has been deepening. In 2019, it started constructing an integrated chemical complex in Zhanjiang, China, that will cost more than $10 billion. Later this year, Markus Kamieth, the head of BASF’s China operations, will take over as the firm’s chairman.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German companies take stand against extremism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indorama looks to shut big Dutch polyester plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
World’s biggest spandex maker is going biobased

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE