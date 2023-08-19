Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Kuraray is expanding capacity for ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer resins in Europe and the US by a total of 10,000 metric tons (t) per year by 2026. The expansions will bring the firm’s capacity for the polymer, used in packaging, to 113,000 t per year.

Braskem has signed a joint venture with SCG Chemicals to build an ethanol-to- ethylene plant in Thailand. The firms plan to make a final investment decision for the project in 2024.

Mitsui Chemicals plans to expand capacity for polyurethane dispersions in Shimizu, Japan. The company aims to complete the expansion, which will double its domestic capacity, in 2025.

FMC has won a battle in its patent fight with Rainbow Agro. A Mexican court ruled that Rainbow infringed on FMC’s patents and cannot register products that include the insecticide chlorantraniliprole in the country.

Membrion has raised $5.5 million from Samsung’s venture capital arm and Lam Capital, bringing its total series B fundraising to $12.5 million. The company makes ceramic desalination membranes to recover water from harsh conditions.

Syrah Resources will sell natural flake graphite from its mine in Mozambique to Graphex Technologies and Westwater Resources. The firms will process the graphite into battery anode materials at facilities in the US.

Cornish Lithium has received $67 million from a state-owned bank in the UK and private investors to help bring its lithium mining project in Cornwall on line. The firm says it needs to raise an additional $210 million.

BASF is set to double production capacity for water-soluble dispersants based on acrylic acid in Dilovasi, Turkey. The new plant is on schedule to be operational by the third quarter of this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Keliber gets loan for European lithium project
Battery makers scoop up North American graphite
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Livent completes expansion of lithium hydroxide plant
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE