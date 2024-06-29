Chemours has resumed production of titanium dioxide in Altamira, Mexico, after the government lifted water restrictions. The plant had been off-line for weeks because of a drought.
DuPont has agreed to acquire Donatelle Plastics, a New Brighton, Minnesota– based medical component and device manufacturer with 400 employees. DuPont acquired a similar firm, Spectrum Plastics, last year.
Univation Technologies has licensed its Unipol polyethylene technology to Bharat Petroleum, which plans to build two units at its refinery in Madhya Pradesh, India. The plants will combine for nearly 1.2 million metric tons of annual capacity.
Shin-Etsu Chemical plans to acquire most of the remaining shares of Mimasu Semiconductor Industry, allowing it to make the firm a wholly owned subsidiary. Shin-Etsu is a major producer of silicon wafers, while Mimasu offers wafer processing services and equipment used by the chip industry.
CatSci, a UK-based pharmaceutical services firm, has acquired Reach Separations, a provider of chromatography services for drug analysis and purification. CatSci says new drug modalities like oligonucleotides and targeting chimeras pose complex analytical problems that Reach will help it solve.
Entegris expects to receive $75 million from the US government to support capacity expansion for semiconductor processing materials in Colorado. The funding comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022.
Prolific Machines has raised $55 million to advance a technology that uses light to control the behavior of cells in a bioreactor. The California-based company hopes the technology will be used to produce food, pharmaceuticals, and other products.
Just–Evotec Biologics has been given a $39 million award under the US Department of Defense (DoD) manufacturing optimization program. The Seattle-based subsidiary of Evotec will develop a monoclonal antibody manufacturing method to respond to an urgent DoD need for biologics.
