Business

Business Roundup

August 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 27
Samsara Eco and Nilit are exploring construction in Southeast Asia of a plant to recycle nylon 6,6 textiles. The facility would use Samsara’s enzymatic depolymerization process, which it recently raised $65 million to develop.

AM Green Ammonia has reached a final investment decision on a green ammonia project in Andhra Pradesh, India. The company intends to reach an annual production capacity of 5 million metric tons (t) of green ammonia, made from about 1 million t of green hydrogen, by 2030.

Jera, a Japanese utility, will work with South Korea’s Lotte Fine Chemical to develop ammonia as a low-carbon fuel. The pact is part of a larger cooperation between Japan and South Korea on hydrogen-based fuel.

Aether Industries has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with the French firm Seqens. India-based Aether will produce a range of biobased products for Seqens under an exclusive 3-year agreement.

Bruker has acquired a minority stake in NovAliX, a French contract research organization with expertise in structural biology, biophysics, and pharmacology. Bruker, a scientific instrument maker, says the firms will work together to help clients discover new or improved drug targets.

LanzaTech will deploy a bioreactor technology that converts industrial waste gases into ethanol at a power plant the utility company NTPC is building in India. LanzaTech says its technology is being used at six industrial facilities to produce 300,000 metric tons of ethanol per year.

Vion Biosciences has acquired Salt Lake City–based Echelon Biosciences, a supplier of materials such as lipid-based excipients. Vion says Echelon’s capacity for lipid synthesis and lipid nanoparticle engineering will help it tap the market for messenger RNA–based vaccines and gene therapies.

Navigator Medicines has raised $100 million in a series A round and is in-licensing a clinical-stage antibody candidate, NAV-240, from IMBiologics. The antibody targets OX40L and TNF, which are implicated in some inflammatory disease pathways.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

